The Brewers designated Lamet for assignment Wednesday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

One of four players the Brewers received in return for closer Josh Hader in Monday's deal with the Padres, Lamet will be moved off the 40-man roster without having ever appeared for Milwaukee. According to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, general manager David Stearns said that while the Brewers liked Lamet's live arm and strong prior track record of experience at the MLB level, finding a spot for him in the bullpen became too challenging in the wake of Tuesday's trade deadline. Lamet is under contract for $4.78 million in 2022, so the Brewers are hoping that salary may be enough to deter another team from claiming the right-hander off waivers, which would allow him to remain in the farm system at Triple-A Nashville.