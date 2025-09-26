Hall (oblique) is expected to be activated from the 15-day injured list this weekend, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Friday.

Hall has been sidelined since Aug. 16 due to a strained right oblique, and he's slated to return this weekend and pitch in a contest before the end of the regular season. Hall has served as a long reliever for the Brewers this season, but injuries have limited him to 19 big-league appearances. The 26-year-old has posted a 3.35 ERA and a 27:17 K:BB across 37.2 innings for Milwaukee in 2025.