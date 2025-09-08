The Brewers announced Wednesday that Hall (oblique) was cleared to begin plyometric work, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Though Hall isn't shut down from activities, he's yet to start up a throwing progression since landing on the injured list Aug. 16 with what he classified as a "Grade 1ish, Grade 2ish" right oblique strain. If he responds well to plyometric work, Hall could be cleared to start throwing in the near future, which would put him on track for a late-September return from the IL.