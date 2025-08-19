Hall (oblique) is expected to be sidelined until mid-September, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Hall was placed on the 15-day injured list this past weekend after suffering a mild right oblique strain. He will be shut down until late August before beginning a throwing program, provided his symptoms subside. Hall has been used as a multi-inning reliever, so it will take a bit for him to be built back up once he's throwing again.