Sanchez finalized a one-year contract with the Brewers on Wednesday, with the deal guaranteeing him $3 million rather than the initial $7 million that the two sides had agreed upon two weeks earlier, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The deal will feature incentives that will allow Sanchez to get back to the $7 million figure, provided he stays healthy after the Brewers had some concerns about his right wrist following a physical. The deal also contains a mutual option for 2025, according to Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Sanchez batted .218/.292/.500 with 19 homers over just 260 plate appearances last season with the Padres. He's slated to see ample time at designated hitter while also backing up William Contreras at catcher.