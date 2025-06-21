Misiorowski (2-0) picked up the win Friday against the Twins, giving up two runs on one hit and one walk in six-plus innings. He struck out six.

The rookie right-hander's final line may not be indicative of just how impressive he was in his second start. Misiorowski was perfect through six innings, which got him up to 11 hitless frames to begin his major-league career, and he even reached 101 mph with his fastball a dozen times. A Byron Buxton walk and ensuing Matt Wallner two-run shot ended the hurler's outstanding evening in the seventh, but Misiorowski still boasts a 1.64 ERA, 0.55 WHIP and 11:5 K:BB across his first 11 innings. His next appearance is slated for next week versus the Pirates, who rank dead last in MLB in OPS (.634) since April 26.