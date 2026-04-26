Misiorowski didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Pirates, allowing three runs on six hits and a walk across six innings. He struck out nine.

Misiorowski has fanned at least nine in four of his six starts this season, and he continues to be a good source for punchouts even if he's not pitching deep into games. Misiorowski has pitched at least six innings just twice in 2026, but he's limiting the damage since he's yet to allow more than three earned runs in any outing. Misiorowski will carry his 3.31 ERA and 51:15 K:BB across 32.2 innings into his next start, which should tentatively happen next weekend against the Nationals on the road.