An MRI on Koenig's left elbow showed swelling but no structural damage, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Koenig will remain sidelined through the All-Star break, but he looks to have avoided a major injury. The left-hander has been a revelation out of the Brewers' bullpen in 2024, collecting a 1.66 ERA and 36:11 K:BB over 38 innings.