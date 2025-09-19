Koenig allowed a hit and struck out one over a scoreless inning to earn the save in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Angels.

Abner Uribe was deployed against the heart of the Angels' order in the eighth inning, leaving Koenig to pick up the save in the ninth. This was Koenig's seventh straight scoreless outing, and he's posted a 14:1 K:BB while earning two saves and a hold in that span. He's done a decent job when called upon this year, posting a 3.10 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 64:20 K:BB with two saves and 26 holds over 61 innings this season.