Koenig (elbow) will make a rehab appearance with Triple-A Nashville on Friday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Koenig was placed on the 15-day injured list June 29 with left forearm tendinitis, but he looks to be progressing quickly after tossing a bullpen session Thursday and a multi-inning simulated game Sunday. The Brewers will reassess Koenig's status after Friday's rehab appearance, but he may need just the one outing with Nashville before returning to the big-league bullpen.