Koenig secured the save in a 6-3 win over the Phillies on Wednesday, throwing a clean ninth inning with one strikeout.

Koenig got the call to earn his first save of the season Wednesday. With the possibility of having to face superstar lefties Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper in the frame, the southpaw likely received the nod over righty Abner Uribe for matchup-related reasons. Closer Trevor Megill (elbow) is targeting a return by mid-September, so Koenig will likely revert back to a setup role before long. Koenig has a decent 3.32 ERA and 1.26 WHIP over 57 innings.