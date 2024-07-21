The Brewers reinstated Koenig (elbow) from the 15-day injured list Sunday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Reliever Joel Kuhnel was designated for assignment to make room in the bullpen and on the 26-man roster for Koenig, who landed on the IL on June 29 with left elbow tendinitis. The 30-year-old southpaw had been a dependable relief arm for Milwaukee prior to being deactivated, turning in a 1.66 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 36:11 K:BB over 38 innings.