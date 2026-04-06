The Brewers placed Koenig on the 15-day injured list Monday with a left elbow sprain.

The sprain designation implies that Koenig is dealing with ligament damage, though it's unclear at this time whether surgery is a possibility. Koenig has been very valuable out of the Brewers' bullpen since 2024, posting 2.62 ERA and 24.7 percent strikeout rate. His spot on the roster and in the bullpen will be filled by Shane Drohan.