Quero suffered a hamstring injury late in spring training and should be assigned to Triple-A Nashville in late-April, Sam Dykstra of MLB Pipeline reports.

He is also still building back up from last year's right shoulder surgery, as he was starting spring games at designated hitter. It may take Quero some time to knock the rust off at the dish, but his defense behind the plate is already big-league ready. The 22-year-old backstop slashed .262/.339/.440 with 16 home runs, five steals and a 17.8 percent strikeout rate in 90 games at Double-A in 2023 and only played one game last year at Triple-A.