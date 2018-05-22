Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Making it look easy
Jeffress pitched a scoreless eight inning in Monday's victory over the Diamondbacks and picked up his sixth hold of the season.
Jeffress continues to mow down batters out of the Brewers' bullpen, and he has now allowed just two hits while posting a 12:5 K:BB in 11.2 innings over 10 outings this month. Despite how well he is pitching, he is unlikely to see many save opportunities moving forward with both Corey Knebel and Josh Hader healthy and equally as effective, but he is still helping fantasy owners in the ratio categories -- he now owns a 0.35 ERA and 0.70 WHIP over 25.2 total innings in 2018 -- and is an excellent insurance policy for the previously mentioned relievers.
