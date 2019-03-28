Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Throws bullpen session without issue
Jeffress (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Wednesday without issue, and is scheduled to throw off a mound again Saturday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Manager Craig Counsell did not go into detail about Wednesday's session, but with Jeffress scheduled to throw again in just a couple days, it must have gone without a hitch. Jeffress is still expected to open the season on the injured list, but with him able to throw without issue, he is not facing a long-term absence, and in fact, is on track to make his season debut at some point in April. For most of the offseason Jeffress was expected to work in a setup role, along with Josh Hader, in front of Corey Knebel, but Knebel is expected to miss some time -- possibly the entire season -- with an elbow injury, which means Jeffress and Hader figure to share the ninth-inning duties in some fashion when Jeffress is ready to go.
