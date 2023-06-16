Winker (neck) will be activated from the 10-day injured list over the weekend, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Winker landed on the injured list at the end of May and has been on a rehab assignment since June 7. Despite having a rough season with the Brewers so far, Winker has been raking in the minors, slashing .350/.500/.800 over 26 plate appearances. Once activated he will presumably return as the Brewers' primary designated hitter against right-handed pitching.
