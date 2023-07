Milwaukee placed Winker on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with back spasms.

Winker will be unavailable for at least nine more days as he tends to a troublesome back. Abraham Toro was recalled from Triple-A Nashville and will replace Winker on the 26-man active roster. Before being deactivated, Winker appeared to have lost hold of his role as a strong-side platoon man at designated hitter. He was on the bench for three of Milwaukee's last five matchups with right-handed starting pitchers.