Winker is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds.

Winker has now sat out three times in the last five games, with all three of those absences coming against right-handed pitching. The 30-year-old has been a strict platoon player all season, but his underwhelming .557 OPS in 183 plate appearances versus righties looks as though it's beginning to cost him playing time. Since Winker offers little defensive value as a corner outfielder, he could wind up being a roster casualty if he doesn't show dramatic improvement with his hitting. Winker is on an $8.25 million salary for 2023 but is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.