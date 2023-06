Winker isn't in the Brewers' lineup Tuesday against the Mets.

Winker is slashing just .143/.250/.286 across 24 plate appearances since returning from the injured list June 17, and he'll retreat to the bench against left-hander David Peterson. Willy Adames will fill in as Milwaukee's designated hitter, opening a spot for Andruw Monasterio to start at shortstop and bat ninth.