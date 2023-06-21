Winker is not in the starting lineup Wednesday versus the Diamondbacks.
Winker will take a seat after he went 1-for-6 with a two-run homer and four strikeouts over the first two games of the series. Rowdy Tellez will take over at designated hitter and bat cleanup in the series finale with Arizona.
