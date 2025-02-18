Made arrived at the Brewers complex in Arizona in mid-January, Jesus Cano of Baseball America reports.

Made, who was ranked as a top-25 prospect by several outlets before stepping foot in the United States for the first time in January, said through a translator that he felt comfortable and that it's been an amazing experience getting to know his teammates. There has never been a prospect this highly regarded after only playing in the Dominican Summer League, but it's because Made's advanced data is special, as is his athleticism and long-term physical projection. Nobody should be surprised if he's the No. 1 prospect in baseball a year from now, but it's also worth noting that he doesn't turn 18 until May, so it's hard to say how everything will translate with the big jump in competition after he presumably gets assigned to Single-A.