Williams said Monday that his positional focus heading into spring training will be at shortstop, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Acquired from the Mets last week in the Freddy Peralta trade, Williams' primary position so far in pro ball has been shortstop, but he's also played second base and center field and considers himself "pretty comfortable at all three positions now." Williams is likely to begin the 2026 season at Triple-A Nashville after hitting only .209/.285/.433at Triple-A Syracuse in 2025 following a late-season promotion. The 22-year-old could debut at some point during the upcoming season, likely either at shortstop or in center field.