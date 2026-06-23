Brewers' Joel Kuhnel: Logs first save as Brewer

Kuhnel earned a save against the Reds on Monday, allowing an unearned run on one hit over a scoreless inning of work.

Kuhnel had been struggling a bit since being dealt to the Brewers on June 6, as he gave up three runs on three solo homers over his first 4.1 innings of work. Nonetheless, manager Pat Murphy turned to the right-hander in the bottom of the 10th inning Monday after Milwaukee scored two runs in the top of the frame. Kuhnel came through, allowing the automatic runner on second base to score but managing to slam the door for the save. Primary closer Trevor Megill tossed a scoreless ninth inning and earned the win, and he should get the bulk of the team's save chances moving forward, so there's no need for fantasy managers to rush to the waiver wire for Kuhnel.