Ortiz has been diagnosed with a left hamstring injury after exiting Thursday's win over the Cubs in the fifth inning, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The severity of the injury isn't yet known, but Ortiz will presumably undergo further testing. His status for Friday's series opener against the Giants is uncertain. Andruw Monasterio filled in at shortstop in place of Ortiz on Thursday and would be the logical candidate to step in at the position if Ortiz needs to miss time.