Brewers' Joey Ortiz: Held out again Monday

Ortiz (back) remains out of the lineup for Monday's game in San Diego.

Ortiz will miss a second straight start with an upper-back injury. He's being considered day-to-day but appears to be trending in the right direction. Ortiz was able to do some running on the field before Monday's game, and he mentioned that he'd be available off the bench if needed, per Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. David Hamilton will again slide over to shortstop, while Andrew Vaughn will grab a start at third base.