The Brewers placed Ortiz (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list Friday with a left hamstring strain, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Ortiz left Thursday's game against the Cubs after grabbing at his hamstring while running out a ground ball, and further testing revealed he's dealing with a strain. Per McCalvy, it's a low-grade strain. The 26-year-old shortstop's spot on the 26-man roster will go to Jake Bauers (shoulder), who's being activated from the injured list in a corresponding move. Look for Andruw Monasterio and Brice Turang to handle most of the action at shortstop while Ortiz is idle.