Ortiz will start at third base and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Orioles.

Ortiz will pick up his third start in four games at third base, with the lefty-hitting Oliver Dunn having drawn just one start during that span. Notably, the Brewers have faced four right-handed pitchers over that stretch, so the righty-hitting Ortiz could be moving into a full-time role after he initially looked to be a short-side platoon player for Milwaukee. Ortiz is slashing .333/.438/.444 through his first 32 plate appearances with the Brewers this season.