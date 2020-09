Lindblom pitched the final frame of the Brewers 19-0 victory over the Tigers on Wednesday.

Lindblom was skipped in the Brewers' rotation this week, but manager Craig Counsell still wanted to get him some work, so he used him in relief both Sunday and Wednesday. Lindblom figures to rejoin the rotation early next week, as the Brewers will play two doubleheaders and one other game over the course of three days.