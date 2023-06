Wilson (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment in the Arizona Complex League on Tuesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Wilson has been on the shelf all season while recovering from a Tommy John procedure he underwent in June 2022. Wilson figures to spend a good amount of time on assignment to ensure there are no lingering issues with his left elbow, so he could still be roughly a month away from making his debut in the Brewers' bullpen.