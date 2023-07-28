The Brewers reinstated Wilson (elbow) from the 60-day injured list Friday.

Wilson has been out of action since undergoing Tommy John surgery in June 2022, but he's now officially ready to join the Brewers' bullpen. Wilson made seven rehab appearances in Triple-A, surrendering just one run across 6.1 innings while striking out six batters and walking one. Milwaukee already has a myriad of talent in their bullpen, meaning Wilson's role will likely be limited to middle relief. Bennett Sousa (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day injured list in a corresponding move.