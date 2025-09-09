default-cbs-image
Henderson (elbow) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Sept. 16, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Henderson is on the 60-day injured list while recovering from a right flexor strain, an injury that occurred in early August. However, he's made progress in his recovery and the Brewers are hopeful that the rookie right-hander will be available at some point during the postseason.

