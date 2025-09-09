Brewers' Logan Henderson: Throwing bullpen session next week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Henderson (elbow) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Sept. 16, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Henderson is on the 60-day injured list while recovering from a right flexor strain, an injury that occurred in early August. However, he's made progress in his recovery and the Brewers are hopeful that the rookie right-hander will be available at some point during the postseason.
More News
-
Brewers' Logan Henderson: Playing catch again•
-
Brewers' Logan Henderson: Season comes to close•
-
Brewers' Logan Henderson: Targeting late-September return•
-
Brewers' Logan Henderson: Diagnosed with flexor strain•
-
Brewers' Logan Henderson: Placed on IL•
-
Brewers' Logan Henderson: Receiving another start•