Brewers' Logan Henderson: Could make appearance this weekend
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Friday that Henderson (elbow) could make a Cactus League appearance by this weekend, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Henderson hasn't pitched in a game in more than a week due to mild right elbow soreness, but he's on the mend after throwing a successful bullpen session Thursday. The right-hander has logged only four innings so far during spring training, but he remains under consideration for a spot in the Brewers' bullpen if he can continuing progressing without setbacks.
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