Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Friday that Henderson (elbow) could make a Cactus League appearance by this weekend, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Henderson hasn't pitched in a game in more than a week due to mild right elbow soreness, but he's on the mend after throwing a successful bullpen session Thursday. The right-hander has logged only four innings so far during spring training, but he remains under consideration for a spot in the Brewers' bullpen if he can continuing progressing without setbacks.