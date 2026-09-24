Henderson (11-3) earned the win Wednesday over the Phillies, allowing a run on four hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out three.

Henderson did a good job working through traffic Wednesday, as he held Philadelphia to a lone second-inning run en route to his 11th victory. Henderson went 5-1 with 1.93 ERA across 42 innings in his final seven starts this season. He'll likely wrap up an impressive regular-season with a 2.47 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 110:19 K:BB across 18 outings (98.1 innings).