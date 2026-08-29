Henderson (9-2) earned the win Friday against the Rangers after allowing one run on one hit with no walks while striking out seven over seven innings.

Henderson has been trending in the right direction of late and has given up just one earned run in each of his previous three starts, a 20-inning stretch in which he's also posted a 1.35 ERA, 0.60 WHIP and 17:3 K:BB. Furthermore, he hasn't allowed more than three earned runs in any of his 14 outings this year and owns a 2.06 ERA in eight starts since the All-Star break. His next start should come next week on the road against the Cubs.