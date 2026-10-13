Henderson didn't factor in the decision in Game 2 of the NLCS against the Dodgers on Monday, allowing four runs (two earned) on three hits with two strikeouts and two walks over four innings.

It's the first time in Henderson's MLB career that he surrendered more than three runs in a start, and he only has himself to blame since both unearned runs were the result of his own throwing errors. It was also his first start of fewer than five frames since his season debut April 4 in Kansas City. Through his first two postseason starts, the right-hander has given up six runs (three runs) with a 6:5 K:BB across nine innings. Henderson now lines up to start a possible Game 6 in Milwaukee, though the Dodgers will need to win two of the next three contests since they're already down 2-0 in the series.