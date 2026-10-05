Henderson didn't factor in the decision after giving up two runs (one earned) on two hits over five innings during Game 2 of the NLDS against the Padres on Sunday. He struck out four and walked three.

The rookie right-hander struggled a bit with his command early Sunday, as he issued three free passes and a wild pitch across the first two frames. However, Henderson mostly settled in from there and retired the next eight batters, though San Diego scratched across an unearned run in the fifth on a single and two infield errors. The 24-year-old illustrated strong command all year with just 19 walks across 98.1 regular-season innings, but it took him a bit to find his footing during his first postseason appearance. It was still a strong performance from Henderson, whose next start doesn't line up to come until the NLCS, should Milwaukee progress past San Diego.