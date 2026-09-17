Henderson didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against Pittsburgh, allowing three runs on six hits and a walk across five innings. He struck out eight.

While Henderson had the strike-out pitch working Wednesday, he was hurt by the long ball. After blanking Pittsburgh through three innings, Henderson gave up a solo shot to Oneil Cruz in the fourth before Brandon Lowe tied the game 3-3 with a two-run blast in the fifth. Coming into the day, the 24-year-old right-hander had not given up more than two runs in any of his previous five outings -- he posted a stellar 1.41 ERA with a 0.56 WHIP across 32 innings in that span. Overall, Henderson sports a 2.51 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 96:16 K:BB across 17 starts (93.1 innings) this season. He's tentatively in line to face the Phillies on the road his next time out.