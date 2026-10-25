Henderson didn't factor into the decision in Game 2 of the World Series versus the Rays on Saturday, allowing four runs (three earned) on three hits with four strikeouts and one walk across three innings.

It was a disastrous first inning for the right-hander, who surrendered four runs on an error and three hits to the first five batters he faced, including a two-run homer by Liam Hicks. Henderson settled down and retired eight of the final nine batters he faced, but manager Pat Murphy still didn't hesitate to go to the bullpen after just three innings. After posting a 2.47 ERA in 18 regular-season starts, the playoffs have been a bit turbulent for Henderson, who has a 4.50 ERA and a 10:6 K:BB while lasting just 12 frames in three starts.