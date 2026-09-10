Henderson (10-3) allowed one unearned run on two hits and a walk while striking out six over five-plus innings to earn the win over the Cubs on Wednesday.

Henderson threw 65 of 95 pitches for strikes in another strong performance. His run of six straight quality starts came to an end with the shorter outing, but he's still allowed just 11 runs (10 earned) over 44.1 innings since the start of August. The 24-year-old is at a 2.34 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 99:15 K:BB through 88.1 innings over 16 starts this season. Henderson is projected to make his next start at Pittsburgh.