Henderson (elbow) is scheduled to throw 2-to-3 innings in a spring training appearance Friday, Sophia Minnaert of FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin reports.

The Brewers haven't specified whether Henderson will pitch in their Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks that day, or if he'll pitch on the back fields of camp during a minor-league game. Regardless, Henderson seems to have moved past the mild right elbow soreness he experienced last week, so he still looks like he has a chance to break camp as a member of the Milwaukee rotation. Henderson shined in his first taste of the big leagues in 2025, logging a 1.78 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 33:8 K:BB over 25.1 innings in five starts before being diagnosed with a right flexor strain in early August and ending the season on the injured list.