Brewers' Logan Henderson: Throwing bullpen session Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Henderson (elbow) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Thursday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.comreports.
Assuming that goes well, Henderson will return to a game progression Sunday. The young right-hander hasn't pitched in a game in a week due to mild right elbow soreness, but he's bounced back quickly. As long as Henderson doesn't suffer another setback, he should remain in the mix to break camp as a member of the Brewers' rotation.
More News
-
Brewers' Logan Henderson: Battling elbow soreness•
-
Brewers' Logan Henderson: Gets in three frames•
-
Brewers' Logan Henderson: Clean bill of health•
-
Brewers' Logan Henderson: Throwing bullpen session next week•
-
Brewers' Logan Henderson: Playing catch again•
-
Brewers' Logan Henderson: Season comes to close•