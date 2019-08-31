Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Out with knee issue

Cain is not in the lineup Saturday against the Cubs due to a knee injury, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The knee injury that bothered Cain earlier in the month has flared up, which helps explain why the outfielder is sitting against left-hander Cole Hamels on Saturday. Trent Grisham is starting in center field in place of Cain, who should be considered day-to-day.

More News
Our Latest Stories