Narvaez isn't starting Friday against the Cubs.
Narvaez has started against just two left-handed pitchers this season and will head to the bench for a second consecutive game with southpaw Justin Steele on the mound Friday. Victor Caratini is starting behind the dish and batting eighth.
More News
-
Brewers' Omar Narvaez: Sitting versus lefty•
-
Brewers' Omar Narvaez: Out against lefty•
-
Brewers' Omar Narvaez: Activated as expected•
-
Brewers' Omar Narvaez: Likely returning Saturday•
-
Brewers' Omar Narvaez: Beginning rehab assignment Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Omar Narvaez: Week away from rehab assignment•