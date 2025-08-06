Frelick (knee) will start in right field and bat leadoff in Wednesday's game against Atlanta.

Frelick was out of the lineup for the last three games due to soreness in his left knee, the same one he had surgically repaired in college after suffering a meniscus injury. The 25-year-old appears to have responded well to treatment to go along with a few days of rest and will take back his normal spot in the outfield and atop the batting order as Milwaukee goes for the three-game sweep in Atlanta.