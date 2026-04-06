Frelick (side) will start in right field and bat seventh in Monday's game versus the Red Sox.

Frelick suffered a left side injury during Saturday's doubleheader with the Royals and didn't play in Sunday's 8-5 win in the series finale, but he's feeling well enough to give it a go in Monday's contest. The 25-year-old outfielder has slashed .192/.344/.346 with one home run and a 5:6 BB:K in his first 32 plate appearances this season.