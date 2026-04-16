Brewers' Sal Frelick: Sitting out versus left-hander
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Frelick is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Blue Jays.
The left-handed-hitting Frelick is typically an everyday guy, but he'll receive a day off Thursday as the Blue Jays send southpaw Patrick Corbin to the bump. It will be Luis Matos is right field and batting sixth for the Brewers.
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