Brewers' Shane Drohan: Collects third win in quality start

Drohan (3-1) earned the win Sunday at Colorado, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out four across 6.1 innings.

The rookie left-hander entered the outing without ever pitching beyond 4.1 innings in the majors, yet worked into the seventh and finished with a career-high 83 pitches while recording his first career quality start. The increased workload is an encouraging development for a young pitcher still building innings. Drohan now owns a 3.11 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 37:11 K:BB on the season, and a scheduled home matchup against the Phillies next shapes up as an appealing opportunity for fantasy managers.