Megill picked up the save in Friday's 3-2 win over the Mets, allowing two hits and no walks with no strikeouts in a scoreless ninth inning.

Megill yielded multiple knocks for the first time since his June 29 outing versus Colorado, but Blake Perkins was able to bail out the closer by throwing out Starling Marte at the plate for the final out of Friday's game. Although he served up a homer his last time out, Megill has converted each of his last nine save opportunities. During this span, the hard-throwing right-hander has a sparkling 0.87 ERA, 0.58 WHIP and 12:1 K:BB covering 10.1 innings.