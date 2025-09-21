Manager Pat Murphy said Sunday that the best case scenario for Megill (elbow) is to return for Milwaukee's regular-season finale Sept. 28 against Cincinnati, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The best-case timeline, according to Murphy, would mean Megill would throw a bullpen Tuesday and live batting practice Friday before returning to game action Sept. 28. The timeline could be adjusted based on how Megill recovers from the throwing sessions, but it looks as though he won't be ready to return until the postseason. Luckily for Megill, the Brewers are tracking to secure a top-two seed in the NL, which would allow them to bypass the Wild Card.